China's 38th Antarctic expedition begins

Shanghai, Nov 5 China's research icebreaker 'Xuelong', or 'Snow Dragon', set off from Shanghai on Friday, marking the start of the country's 38th Antarctic expedition.

Hydrological, meteorological and environmental investigations in the South Pole, and monitoring of new pollutants such as microplastics and drifting garbage in the Antarctic Ocean will be carried out during this scientific expedition, reported Xinhua news agency.

Xuelong will also carry supply and rotational staff to China's Zhongshan Station and Great Wall Station in the region.

The first batch of 154 researchers on the ship will return to China in mid-April next year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor