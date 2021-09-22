Chouhan meets Nadda, discusses MP governance and politics

New Delhi, Sep 22 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met BJP President J.P. Nadda on Wednesday evening to discuss governance and other issues related to the state.

After the meeting at Nadda's residence, Chouhan tweeted: "Met BJP chief J.P. Nadda and apprised him about the ongoing development in works in the state and works expeditiously done to achieve 100 per cent vaccination by the end of December."

It is also learnt that apart from governance issues, the current political situation and coming bypolls in Madhya Pradesh was discussed between Nadda and Chouhan.

Earlier, Chouhan met Union Power Minister R.K. Singh and discussed modernisation and use of new technology in the state's power sector.

"We will modernise the entire electricity system in Madhya Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis is on green energy, and our state is rapidly moving towards solar energy. A 750 MW solar plant is functional in Rewa and a floating solar plant is being set up at Omkareshwar," Chouhan said.

He also said that it has been decided to modernise the energy sector using new technology under RDSS. "The Central government will bear 60 per cent cost and 40 per cent will be borne by the power companies," he said.

