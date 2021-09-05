CID summons Suvendu Adhikari in connection with bodyguard's death

Kolkata, Sep 5 The West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Saturday summoned Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari in connection with the death of his bodyguard Subhabrata Chakraborty.

Adhikari has been asked to be present at the CID headquarters in Bhawani Bhawan in Kolkata on Monday at 11 a.m.

Chakraborty allegedly shot himself dead in a police barrack in Purba Medinipur's Contai in 2018. As a state Armed Police personnel, Chakraborty was part of the Adhikari's security team who was then a Trinamool Congress MP.

The death of Chakraborty took a significant turn when, in July this year, after Adhikari switched camp and joined BJP, Suparna Chakraborty, wife of Subhabrata Chakraborty lodged a complaint with Contai police station demanding a probe into her husband's death.

Following that, a fresh probe was launched by the West Bengal Police after registering the case under sections 302 and 120B of the IPC against unknown persons.

The CID had taken over the responsibility for the investigation soon after.

As a part of the investigation, a four-member CID team had raided Suvendhu Adhikari's residence in Purba Medinipur in July this year. The CID officials had reportedly arrived at the Nandigram MLA's house after interrogating and gathering information from the former co-workers of Shubhabrata Chakraborty.

Previously, the CID team recorded the version of Suparna Chakraborty who told the investigators that she was scared to report a complaint. Suparna told the investigators that her husband has not committed suicide but it was clear case of murder.

The investigators also spoke with the colleagues and neighbours of Suvendu Adhikari.

"The investigation is in a crucial stage and we need to record the statement of Suvendu Adhikari who is an important person in this case. So we have summoned him on Monday to record his statement," a senior CID officer said.

