CJI Ramana pays tributes to Dollar Seshadri

Tirupati, Nov 30 Chief Justice of India Justice N.V. Ramana on Tuesday paid tributes to Tirmuala temple's famous priest Pala Seshadri, popularly known as Dollar Seshadri, whose last rites were performed in the temple town.

After arriving at Renigunta Airport from Delhi, the Chief Justice drove straight to Dollar Seshadri's house and paid tributes to him by laying a wreath on his body.

The Officer on Special Duty (OSD) of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) died of cardiac arrest in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

The CJI said he can't imagine Tirumala without Dollar Seshadri and termed his death a great loss to him and his family. Talking to media persons, he recalled that he had a 25-year-long affiliation with him.

He said that whenever he or his family members used to come to Tirumala for darshan, Dollar Seshadri used to greet them with a smile and help them in performing the rituals. "It pains me that I will not be able to see him again," the CJI said.

Justice Ramana said Dollar Seshadri was the most beloved devotee of Lord Venkateswara and was lucky to breath his last in the service of Srivari.

Dollar Seshadri was in Visakhapatnam to attend 'Kartika Deepotsavam'.

Meanwhile, his last rites were performed at Satya Harishchandra Vaikuntadhamam. His brother Ramanujam performed the last rites.

Earlier, the funeral procession started from his residence. TTD chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, MLAs Bhuma Karunakar Reddy, Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, state government advisor Ajay Kallam and others paid their last respects.

Seshadri had been serving the famous hill shrine since 1978. Though he attained superannuation on July 31, 2006, successive governments had extended his term as OSD.

Well versed with the history of the temple and all the rituals, Seshadri was the most prominent figure in TTD, which manages the affairs of the world's richest Hindu temple. His presence was considered a must whenever a VIP used to visit the temple.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor