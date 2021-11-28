Common issues will help unite Opposition: TMC ahead of Parliament's Winter Session

Amid the cold war between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Congress over defections of leaders, the latter on Sunday said common issues will help unite the Opposition.

TMC has already stated that it will emphasize on the issues like women's reservation Bill, disinvestment of profitable PSU's, unemployment, price rise of essential commodities and fuel and Covid situation.

Asked about the TMC's equation with Congress, TMC parliamentary party leader in Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien said, "Common issues will help unite the oppositions."

Taking to Twitter Derek O'Brien said, "Yes there will be Opposition unity in Parliament. Common issues will unite the Opposition. RJD, DMK, CPIM are all electoral allies of Congress. NCP, Shiv Sena, JMM run a government with them. Congress is not our electoral ally nor are we running a government. With them, that is the distinction."

TMC participated at the all-party meeing today, a day before the start of the winter session of Parliament.

O'Brien said, "Government refused to discuss Pegasus on the floor of Parliament in the Monsoon Session and then Supreme Court intervened. The government brutally bulldozed Farm Bills in Parliament. And then farmers won. Today at the all-party meet before Winter Session we did spot splattered eggs on government's face."

TMC also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's absence at the all-party meet today ahead of the Parliament's winter session.

Significantly, TMC is believed to raise its voice against the Central government's decision to extend the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) up to 50 km inside the international border from the 15 km limit that existed earlier.

TMC MPs Sukhendu Sekhar Roy and Kalyan Banerjee from Lok Sabha will participate in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) on Monday.

Ahead of the winter session of Parliament, a meeting of the BAC of Rajya Sabha is scheduled to be held on November 29.

The friendly relationship between TMC and Congress turned into a strained one with several prominent Congress leaders joining the 'twin flowers' (TMC's party symbol).

Recently Congress received a major jolt from Meghalaya where 12 of the 17 Congress MLAs joined TMC.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor