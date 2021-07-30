Complaints against e-commerce marketplaces being probed: Govt

New Delhi, July 30 The government has received complaints from traders, retailers, and industry associations against marketplace e-commerce entities regarding deep discounting, predatory pricing, and misuse of market dominance, the Parliament was informed on Friday.

Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Som Parkash, told the Rajya Sabha, in a written reply, that the complaints have been forwarded to relevant government agencies for necessary examination and investigation.

He said that Consumer Protection (e-Commerce) Rules, 2020 were notified on July 23, 2020, and in order to further strengthen the regulatory framework for prevention of unfair trade practices in e-commerce, the government has sought suggestions on the proposed amendments by placing it on the website of the Department of Consumer Affairs.

Comments from many stakeholders on draft e-commerce policy have been received relating to definition of e-commerce, role of marketplace entities, and liabilities of e-commerce companies, among other related issues, the minister said.

