Cong gives adjournment motion to discuss Lakhimpur Kheri incident

New Delhi, Dec 3 Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Friday gave an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss the killing of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri and has sought dismissal of Minister of State for Home Ajay Misra Teni

In the October 3 incident, four farmers and a journalist were allegedly mowed down by the convoy of Union Minister of state for home Ajay Misra Teni's son Ashish. Three BJP workers were lynched after the angry farmers retaliated.

After direction from the apex court a new Special Investigation Team (SIT) was set up to probe the Lakhimpur Kheri which has started working now.

IPS officers S.B. Shiradkar, Preetinder Singh and Padmaja Chauhan, along with retired judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court Rakesh Kumar Jain, who was recently appointed by the Supreme Court to monitor the Lakhimpur Kheri violence probe, visited the crime scene in the Tikunia village.

