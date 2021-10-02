Congress has history of 'insult', 'use and throw' its own leaders: Shiromani Akali Dal leader

Amidst the ongoing turmoil in Punjab politics, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Prem Singh Chandumajra on Friday said the Congress party has a history of 'insult' and 'use and throw' its own leaders.

Speaking to ANI, Chandumajra said, "The Congress party has a history of insult and use and throw their leaders. Pratap Singh Kairon and Giani Zail Singh were treated in a similar manner in the past. And now, Captain Amarinder Singh has been insulted. Harish Rawat is not aware of this history. Maybe the same will happen to Harish Rawat in future."

"How does Harish Rawat know whether Amarinder Singh has been insulted or not when Amarinder Singh himself is saying that he has been insulted? There must be some reason why Amarinder Singh, who used to praise Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, is today forced to call them inexperienced and immature. The way Captain Amarinder Singh was insulted and humiliated for the last few days, it seems difficult for him to stay in the Congress party," he added.

A day after Captain Amarinder Singh said he will be quitting Congress, party's Punjab incharge Harish Rawat said that the former Punjab Chief Minister appeared to be under "some sort of pressure".

"No facts in reports that state Captain Amarinder Singh was insulted by Congress. It appears from Captain's recent statements that he is under some sort of pressure. I think he should rethink and not help BJP directly or indirectly," Rawat said in a press conference.

Amarinder Singh had resigned as Punjab Chief Minister on September 18 and had told the media that the Congress leadership had let him down. He had also taken a dig at Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu over his resignation, saying he is not a stable man.

Sidhu was made PCC chief by Congress leadership in July to stem infighting in Punjab Congress ahead of next year's assembly polls but the party is now grappling with a fresh crisis after his resignation from his post on Tuesday.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor