Congress-led UDF walks out from Kerala assembly, alleges CM hiding COVID-19 deaths

By ANI | Published: October 9, 2021 06:30 AM2021-10-09T06:30:19+5:302021-10-09T06:40:02+5:30

Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) staged a walkout from the state assembly on Friday alleging that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is hiding the deaths caused to COVID-19.

UDF through a notice of adjournment motion moved by Congress MLA PC Vishnunath alleged that the Kerala government is hiding COVID deaths.

After the speaker denied permission for discussion, the opposition staged a walkout.

Kerala reported 10,944 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, taking the total active cases in the state to 1,16,645, the state.

