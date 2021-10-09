Congress-led UDF walks out from Kerala assembly, alleges CM hiding COVID-19 deaths
Published: October 9, 2021 06:30 AM
Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) staged a walkout from the state assembly on Friday alleging that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is hiding the deaths caused to COVID-19.
UDF through a notice of adjournment motion moved by Congress MLA PC Vishnunath alleged that the Kerala government is hiding COVID deaths.
After the speaker denied permission for discussion, the opposition staged a walkout.
Kerala reported 10,944 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, taking the total active cases in the state to 1,16,645, the state.
( With inputs from ANI )
