Congress parliamentary strategy group to meet on Nov 25 ahead of winter session

Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group will hold a meeting on November 25 to finalise the strategy for the upcoming winter session.

"We will raise the issue of inflation in the upcoming session of Parliament. Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group will meet in New Delhi on November 25 to finalize the strategy for the upcoming Parliament session," Congress general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal told ANI.

Meanwhile, the Centre has called an all-party meet on November 28 ahead of Parliament's winter session, informed the sources.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi may also attend the meet," sources said.

The winter session of Parliament is scheduled to commence from November 29.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor