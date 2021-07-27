Congress' Ripun Bora gives short duration discussion notice in RS over Assam-Mizoram border clash

Congress MP Ripun Bora on Tuesday gave a short duration discussion notice in the Rajya Sabha under rule 176, demanding a discussion on the Assam-Mizoram border clash.

As many as five personnel of Assam Police have lost their lives in the border clash, the Assam government said.

Earlier today, the Upper House was adjourned till 12 noon amid the uproar by the Opposition over the 'Pegasus Project' media report issue.

After the violent clash between Assam and Mizoram over a border dispute, the Congress party has constituted a seven-member committee to assess the situation on the ground.

The committee has been asked to submit the report of the matter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday visited Silchar Medical College and Hospital to meet police personnel who were injured in the Assam-Mizoram border clash.

Sarma directed the doctors to ensure the best treatment to the injured police personnel and shift the seriously injured for better treatment by air ambulance on priority.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor