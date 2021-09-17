Congress screening committee for UP polls announced

By IANS | Published: September 17, 2021 04:15 PM2021-09-17T16:15:03+5:302021-09-17T16:25:14+5:30

Lucknow, Sep 17 Congress President Sonia Gandhi has constituted a screening committee for the upcoming Assembly elections in ...

Congress screening committee for UP polls announced | Congress screening committee for UP polls announced

Congress screening committee for UP polls announced

Next

Lucknow, Sep 17 Congress President Sonia Gandhi has constituted a screening committee for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

The committee has three members and others who are ex-officio members.

The members are Jitendra Singh (chairman) , Deepender Hooda and Vaishali Gaikwad.

The ex-officio members are General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, state Congress President Ajay Kumar Lallu, Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra and all AICC secretaries in charge of Uttar Pradesh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :congressJitendra SinghSonia GandhiCongress Legislature Party