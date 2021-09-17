Congress screening committee for UP polls announced
Lucknow, Sep 17 Congress President Sonia Gandhi has constituted a screening committee for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.
The committee has three members and others who are ex-officio members.
The members are Jitendra Singh (chairman) , Deepender Hooda and Vaishali Gaikwad.
The ex-officio members are General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, state Congress President Ajay Kumar Lallu, Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra and all AICC secretaries in charge of Uttar Pradesh.
