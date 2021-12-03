Congress, TRS working in collusion: Telangana BJP leader

Slamming the Telangana government over alleged corruption and misrule, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy on Thursday claimed that the Congress and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) are working in collusion.

"The Congress party in Telangana says that they are fighting against TRS's misrule and corruption. But in Delhi, they are together. In the Parliament session, it has been exposed that they are working in collusion. The people of Telangana have understood that BJP is the only party that can give a befitting reply to the undemocratic and corrupt rule of TRS," Reddy said.

Speaking about Huzurabad by-polls, the BJP leader, who was earlier with Congress, said, "The posts and tickets are sold by Congress leaders. In Huzurabad, Congress helped TRS. They are running false campaigns against BJP."

Reddy further said that "Congress is a sinking boat" and people believe in the leadership of PM Modi.

"The status of Congress and UPA (United Progressive Alliance) has already been stated by Mamata Banerjee and Prashant Kishor. Congress is a sinking boat. People trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and his democratic rule," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

