Congress workers try to lay siege to BJP office in Hyd

Hyderabad, Oct 4 Tension prevailed at BJP's Telangana unit office for some time here on Monday as Congress party workers tried to lay siege to it in protest against the killings of farmers in Uttar Pradesh.

Raising slogans against BJP and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, scores of Congress workers marched towards BJP office in Nampally. They condemned Sunday's violence against farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri and detention of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra when she reached UP on Monday to lodge a protest.

The protesters led by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president Mahesh Kumar were stopped by police as they tried to barge into BJP office.

The protesters including a large number of women sat on the road, leading to a tense situation. Police personnel physically lifted them to police vehicles and shifted them to police station.

Mahesh Kumar alleged that criminals are ruling Uttar Pradesh while Modi government at the Centre is silent spectator. He questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the killings of farmers.

"We are also condemning the arrest of our leader Priyanka Gandhiji. There is no room for such actions in a democracy," he said.

Mahila Congress leader Sunita Rao demanded that Yogi be immediately dismissed as the chief minister for the violence against the farmers and increasing atrocities on women.

Earlier, Congress workers marched from their party headquarters Gandhi Bhavan to BJP office, a distance of few hundred yards.

The Congress party also organised similar protest demonstrations in various parts of Telangana.

MP, DCC President Shankar Naik & others participated in the protests against alleged killing of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, and the illegal detention of Priyanka Gandhi at Nalgonda city clock tower centre.

Party MPs Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy led the protest in Nalgonda town. They condemned the 'illegal' detention of Priyanka Gandhi by the Yogi government when she stood for the farmers who were cruelly run over in UP.

Party leader and MLA Jagga Reddy led the protest in Sangareddy. The protesters tried to set afire an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy condemned the arrest of Priyanka Gandhi. He earlier tweeted that he was deeply disturbed by the massacre in Lakhimpur Kheri and demanded that union home minister be sacked immediately and murder charges be imposed against all those involved.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor