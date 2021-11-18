Country's first skill university proving boon: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Nov 18 Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said the country's first skill university is proving to be a milestone as skill helps advancing the society and the nation.

The Chief Minister was in Palwal town to preside over the third foundation day of Shri Vishwakarma Skill University.

State Skill Development Minister Mool Chand Sharma was, among others, present there. Khattar also reviewed the progress of the ongoing work in the university.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the university with the goal of providing skill-related education.

This university will prove to be a milestone in taking forward the Prime Minister's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' campaign.

He said by the year 2030, at least 12,000 skilled youth will graduate every year from the university.

Currently, 4,000 are being imparted skills every year.

The Chief Minister said the university is working with an industry-integrated 'Earn While Learn' model, which provides opportunities to the students to study as well as earn.

It provides exposure to the students by exposing them to the world of real employment so that they can get better employment in future, he added.

Skill Development Minister Sharma said the university is entering into pacts with Maruti India Ltd, Reliance, Health, and Anand Group to explore the possibility of developing customized programmes for employees of industries and conducting skill upgradation programmes through its centre of excellence.

