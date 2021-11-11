Cuba accuses US of destabilising internal order

Havana, Nov 11 Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez has accused the current US administration of stoking internal destabilisation on the island.

The Caribbean nation "has the right to protect itself from the US aggression and safeguard peace, stability and tranquility that the US wants to break", Xinhua news agency quoted the Minister as saying to the diplomatic corps accredited to Cuba.

The remarks were made ahead of a nationwide protest over human and civil rights scheduled for November 15, which the Cuban government has accused the United States of being behind, and refused to grant legal permission for.

When asked directly at a press briefing on October 26 whether Washington was behind the protest, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price did not unequivocally deny, saying: "We stand with the right of the Cuban people and the right of people everywhere to assemble peacefully, to have their voices heard."

A number of US officials have voiced support for the protest.

Rodriguez said that the Cuban government and people would defend their right to keep the constitutional order amid nationwide celebrations for the island's successful management of the Covid-19 emergency, adding "the US policy against Cuba is doomed to failure".

He also criticized the US entry requirements in response to the pandemic, saying Cuban nationals vaccinated with home-grown vaccines are not permitted to enter the US.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor