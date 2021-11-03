Cuba to see spike in int'l flights this month

Havana, Nov 3 The number of international flights to Cuba could increase from the current 63 a week to about 400 in mid-November as the island relaxes Covid pandemic restrictions, Transportation Minister Eduardo Rodriguez said.

"We strongly believe all these measures could contribute to improving passenger comfort," Rodriguez told a news conference.

The number of flights from the US to Havana's Jose Marti International Airport is expected to increase from four to nearly 80 over the next few weeks, Xinhua news agency quoted the Transportation Ministry as saying.

Starting November 7, international passengers will no longer be required to quarantine at a designated hotel, and as of November 15, passengers will be able to enter with vaccination passports or certificates issued overseas.

However, unvaccinated foreign visitors will have to present a negative PCR test taken less than 72 hours prior to their arrival.

Children under 12 will not be required to show Covid-19 PCR tests or vaccination passports when visiting Cuba.

Relaxing the restrictions coincides with the start of the tourism high season in Cuba, which runs from November to April.

The Caribbean nation has so far registered 953,183 Covid-19 cases and 8,246 deaths since the onset of the pandemic early last year.

