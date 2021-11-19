Decision to repeal farm laws seems to be election gimmick: Rakesh Tikait

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Friday said the Centre's announcement on repealing the three farm laws seems to be an election gimmick.

Speaking to ANI, Tikait said, "This decision also seems to be an election gimmick, given the manner in which the graph of Centre is going down and their image is getting affected. They are working under the pressure of the companies, only to benefit them."

The BKU leaders threatened to continue the farmers' agitation till the laws are officially repealed in Parliament.

"Farmers will continue to agitate until the laws are taken back in Parliament. MSP Guarantee Act has to be formed. This is a victory of farmers. The victory is dedicated to more than 750 farmers who died and to tribals, workers and women who became a part of this agitation," he added.

In a major move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws

Notably, the announcement of the repeal of the three farm laws comes ahead of the crucial Assembly elections in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur scheduled to be held early next year.

Among these states, farmers from Punjab and Uttar Pradesh were protesting across Delhi's borders for the past one year.

Farmers from Punjab, Haryana and UP had arrived at the Delhi border on November 26, 2020, demanding the repeal of three farm laws -- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act.

( With inputs from ANI )

