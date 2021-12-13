Delhi BJP leaders to oversee poll management in UP assembly seats

New Delhi, Dec 13 The BJP would deploy over 100 prominent leaders from the national capital to oversee election management in 44 constituencies of western Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming assembly elections.

These leaders include Delhi BJP office bearers and senior leaders. These 44 assembly seats are spread in nine districts of Western Uttar Pradesh.

Two leaders from Delhi have been made in-charge of one district. Similarly, two leaders have been assigned to oversee election management in one assembly constituency.

A meeting of BJP leaders from the national capital was held on Sunday in Meerut.

It is learnt that in the meeting BJP Lok Sabha member from Haryana Sanjay Bhatia and leader of opposition in Delhi assembly Vijender Gupta briefed these leaders from Delhi about their role and responsibilities.

"We are asked to coordinate with local leaders and ground workers and ensure execution of party strategy," said one of the district in-charge.

Some the names are Delhi BJP vice president Sunil Yadav and Virender Sachdeva, Ashok Goel, secretary Gaurav Khari, spokespersons Aditya Jha, Vikram Bidhuri, Mohan Lal Gihara and Brajesh Rai, former North Delhi mayor Jai Prakash, party minority wing national media in-charge Syed Yasir Jilani and others.

After holding meetings on Sunday, these leaders were asked to visit their respective district and assembly seats for three days and hold meetings at the block level.

"After yesterday's meeting, everyone went to their respective assigned seats and will be holding an interaction meeting with local leaders till Wednesday. After the announcement of the election schedule, we will be camping in our assigned assembly constituency and districts till the election," a leader assigned an assembly seat in Western Uttar Pradesh said.

The Uttar Pradesh assembly polls will be held in February-March next year along with Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa. The saffron party is leaving no stone unturned to win the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls for the second time in a row.

It is also learnt that the saffron party will deploy leaders from other states including more from Delhi in rest of assembly constituencies of Uttar Pradesh. Similarly, the BJP will also deploy leaders from other parts of the country to other four poll bound states.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor