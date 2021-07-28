Delhi govt seeks parents' views to reopen schools, colleges

New Delhi, July 28 The Delhi government has sought suggestions from students, parents and teachers on whether schools and colleges in the national capital should reopen for physical classes.

The move came after several states either announced to reopen schools and colleges, or are planning to do so in the coming months.

The Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said at a press conference that while several parents and teachers have shown their interest in reopening of schools, they have also expressed their concern over the safety of the students.

"During the ongoing parent-teacher meetings (PTMs) in the government schools, many parents and teachers said that schools and colleges should now be reopened as the Covid situation is under control in the national capital. However, before the state government takes any decision, as the Education Minister of Delhi, I would like to invite suggestions from the parents and tje teachers and even from the students on this issue," Sisodia said.

The citizens of Delhi, whose children are enrolled in private/government schools or colleges, can send their views via e-mail to delhischools21@gmail.com.

The e-mail should include the names of the student and the school/college, and a brief suggestion whether schools or colleges should reopen in the national capital.

"We would collect all the views and present them before the committee tasked to look after the matter," Sisodia said.

The Deputy CM also informed that more than five lakh parents have attended the PTMs, both digitally and physically, from July 19 onwards.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) of the Delhi government has initiated PTMs in all the government schools to make an assessment of the students' progress. The process would conclude on July 30.

Schools and colleges in the national capital have remained closed since March 2020 following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

