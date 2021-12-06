Eatala's family firm encroached land, says Telangana collector

Hyderabad, Dec 6 The Medak district administration in Telangan has found that Jamuna Hatcheries, which belongs to former minister and BJP MLA Eatala Rajender's family, encroached 70.33 acres of assigned land.

District Collector S. Harish said on Monday that the allegations levelled against the company have been found to be true during a survey of the lands.

Harish told reporters that the assigned lands of 56 persons were encroached by Jamuna Hatcheries in Achampet and Hakimpet villages. He said the assigned lands were used for non-agricultural purposes and even sheds were constructed without permission.

The collector said the lands, which fall under the prohibited list, were registered. The investigation also revealed that roads were laid through the forest area by cutting trees, thereby violating the WALTA Act. The poultry unit was also found to be causing pollution.

The official said the report about the encroachments of assigned lands has been sent to the government. He said action will be taken as per the law against those who encroached the lands as well as the officials who helped in encroachment.

Meanwhile, Eatala's wife denied that their company resorted to encroachments. She said Jamuna Hatcheries has only 8.36 acres of land and claimed that it has nothing to do with 70 acres of land which the collector mentioned.

She also criticised the collector for holding a press conference to make the allegations. She said since the matter is being heard by the court, the collector should have submitted those details to the court.

She said Eatala has been in politics since 2004, but he never misused his positions for the benefit of her business.

Eatala Rajender was dropped from the state cabinet by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in May after some farmers complained to him that Rajender encroached their lands.

Rajender, who denied any wrongdoing, quit Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and also resigned from the state Assembly.

He later joined the BJP and contested the by-election from Huzurabad Assembly constituency. He won the by-election held on October 30.

