EC's opposition to CAPF deployment does not augur well for fair polls: West Bengal Governor

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Tuesday said that the State Election Commission's (SEC) opposition to the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) during the upcoming Kolkata Municipal Corporation polls does not augur well for fair polls, adding that an urgent response is expected from the election body in this regard.

"SEC stance #CAPF deployment #KMC polls needs revisiting, it being prime stakeholder for fair polls. Determined SEC opposition to CAPF deployment does not augur well for fair polls. The issue at hand is too serious to be so dealt with. Expect urgent SEC response," said Dhankar in a tweet.

Earlier the West Bengal Governor said that he has asked State Election Commissioner Saurav Das to meet him on Tuesday over preparedness for the Kolkata Municipal Corporation Elections, which are scheduled for December 19.

"State Election Commissioner Saurav Das will update Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on December 7 at Raj Bhawan on issues KMC elections preparedness and deployment CAPF. Governor had indicated SEC constitutionally mandated to ensure free and fair elections," office of the West Bengal Governor had tweeted on Monday.

To which SEC had updated, "Please convey to the Hon Governor that we have reviewed the present security situation. We have also received the security plan from the government and as insisted by us there are armed personnel in all premises and all sectors. The state, on our query, has also informed us that they have adequate force to ensure free and fair election and the requisite resources. Since this is only one election now, we tend to agree for now and will keep a close eye on the situation. Any subsequent development will be under watch. Please keep the Hon Governor informed as I could not do so personally as I am totally enmeshed with the conduct of election. Rgds."

Notably, a delegation of BJP leaders led by Leader of Opposition, West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari had met the Governor on Tuesday in which they had expressed disappointment with the alleged pro-government stance of the SEC.

"WB BJP delegation led by LOP WBLA @SuvenduWB, comprising @PratapWBBJP @DinTri @paulagnimitra1 @shishirkb and Loknath Chatterjee in its meeting with the Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar today expressed disappointment at pro-government stance of SEC and sought intervention," Dhankar had said in a tweet.

Earlier, West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar on Tuesday wrote to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar requesting him to deploy Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) for the upcoming municipal elections in the state.

In his letter, Majumdar stated that free and fair elections will not be possible without the deployment of the Central Forces.

According to the notification issued by the State Election Commission (SEC) on November 25, voting will be held on December 19 from 7 am to 5 pm. The counting of votes will be held on December 21.

This will be the first major electoral battle in West Bengal after the May 2021 assembly polls, which the Trinamool Congress won comprehensively.

The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC registered a landslide victory in polls winning 213 seats in the 294-member West Bengal assembly. The BJP lost the polls but emerged as the second-largest party with 77 seats.

( With inputs from ANI )

