Efforts on to adopt new technology in agriculture: Tomar

Agartala, Nov 17 Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Wednesday that over 10,000 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) are being set up across the country to adopt new technology in agriculture in a big way with an eye on farmers economic benefit.

The minister said that the FPOs would support the farmers in various aspects, ranging from input procurement to market linkages and promotion of their products.

Earlier this year, the Central government had approved and launched the central sector scheme of 'Formation and Promotion of FPOs' to form and promote 10,000 new FPOs till 2027-28 with a total budgetary outlay of Rs 6,865 crore.

"For the socio-economic development of the northeastern states and the region's all-round development, the Central government is working on a mission mode," Tomar said while addressing a function organised at the College of Fisheries in Tripura under the Imphal (Manipur) based Central Agricultural University.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, diverse farmer-friendly projects and schemes are being implemented in the northeastern states with a targeted plan.

"Farmers are being supported in various ways. They are being encouraged to produce cash crops and profitable fruits and crops so that their economic position improves to a large extent. The government's investments for the farmers have been reflected visibly," Tomar said.

Stating that the government's funds were not utilised properly by the previous regimes, Tomar claimed that the northeastern states are now developing themselves to be at par with the other states of the country.

On the instruction of the Prime Minister, Central ministers are often visiting the northeastern states to supervise and review the schemes and projects of various Central ministries.

"With the support of the Central government, small, medium and big agri-based units are being developed. Agri-based economy has played a significant role in maintaining economic stability during adverse situations, which was evident during the Covid-19 pandemic," Tomar pointed out.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and the state's Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Pranajit Singha Roy also spoke at the event titled 'Showcasing of Technology Products Cum Interface Meeting and Inauguration of Added Infrastructure'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor