Encroached temple land worth Rs 300 cr in Chennai recovered

Chennai, Sep 29 Tamil Nadu's Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department has retrieved temple property in Chennai, worth Rs 300 crore, it was announced on Wednesday.

The property, situated on Poonamalle high road, belongs to the Kancheepuram Ekambareswaram Temple, and is over an acre in extent.

"We have recovered temple land worth Rs 300 crore from encroachers. The land belongs to the Kancheepuram Ekambareswaran Temple. There are some structures in the land and we have constituted a committee comprising structural engineers and others in the construction field to decide whether these structures could be used," Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Minister, P.K. Sekar Babu told .

He said that ever since the DMK government assumed office, land, worth around Rs 1,000 crore, was retrieved from encroachers and said that proper action is being initiated to ensure that it does not fall into the hands of the encroachers again.

