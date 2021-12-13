Ending atrocities against SC/ST a top priority: Minister

New Delhi, Dec 13 Ending atrocities and discrimination against the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes is a top priority for the Central government, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar said on Monday while launching launching a National Helpline Against Atrocities (NHAA) here.

The Union Minister said the helpline will ensure registration of every complaint as an FIR, and will be available round the clock on toll-free number 14566, across the country in Hindi, English and regional language of the states and union territories.

The helpline number will ensure proper implementation of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 and can be accessed by making a voice call either from a mobile or land line number of any telecom operator across the country.

Also available as a web based self-service portal, the NHAA will generate informed awareness about the various provisions of the Prevention of Atrocities (PoA) Act, 1989 and the Protection of Civil Right (PCR) Act, 1955 that are aimed at ending discrimination and provide protection to all.

A docket number shall be given for each complaint received from the complainants regarding non-compliance of the PCR Act, 1955 and the POA Act, 1989.

The status of the grievance can be tracked by the complainant on the portals.

The system will ensure that every complaint is registered as an FIR and all registered complaints are investigated and all chargesheets filed are prosecuted in the courts for decision within the given timelines in the Act.

