EPS, OPS to appear before TN court on expelled leader's complaint

Chennai, Aug 4 Former Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and senior leaders of AIADMK, Edapapdi K. Palaniswami, and O. Panneerselvam will have to appear before a special court on August 24. This is in connection with a criminal defamation case filed by former spokesman of AIADMK, Va Pugazhendi against the two leaders.

The complainant said that both Palaniswami and Panneerselvam announced on June 14 that he was expelled from the AIADMK but did not give any satisfactory reason for doing so.

The communication was that he was removed from the post of party official spokesman for anti-party activities and that he was also removed from the primary membership of the party.

In his complaint, Va Puzhagendi said that he had not done anything against the interests of the party and added that the expulsion letter levelled vague and baseless allegations against him. He said that he had never acted in any manner which was against the rules of the party.

Puzhagendi also said that in the expulsion letter which was circulated among the AIADMK cadre, it was mentioned that no cadre should contact the complainant nor should be in touch with him. The complainant said that it was a rude shock to him and did not have words to express his sorrow and shock.

The former spokesman in the complaint asked, "What were the reasons for my expulsion and what were the instances warranting the extreme step of expulsion from the party."

Puzhagendhi in his complaint said that he was a loyal party worker and that he had served the AIADMK for the past thirty years and said that he had suffered a great assault to his reputation due to the unwarranted expulsion from the party. He requested the court to punish both Palaniswami and Panneerselvam under Sections 499 and 500 for criminal defamation.

The Special court judge, Justice N. Alicia issued summons to the both former chief ministers to appear in person before the court on August 24.

