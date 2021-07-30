Ethiopia foils infiltration attempt by al-Shabab terrorists

Addis Ababa, July 30 An infiltration attempt by the al-Shabab terror group to Ethiopia from neighbouring Somalia has been foiled, authorities here said.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Ethiopia's Somali region communication office said two suspected al-Shabab operatives were intercepted earlier this week, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Two suspected al-Shabab operatives who tried to enter from neighboring Somalia to Ethiopia were intercepted in the Mustahil locality of Ethiopia Somali regional state," said the statement.

"One suspect was killed in a shootout, while the other suspect was injured and subsequently apprehended," it added.

Somalia has struggled with the lack of an effective Central government since 1991 when former President Mohammed Siad Barre was ousted from power by armed rebellion, leading to the Somalian Civil War.

The weakness of the central government of Somalia has led to the proliferation of sea piracy, illegal fishing by foreign boats and attacks by terror groups, most notably al-Shabab.

In January, Ethiopia announced the arrest of dozens of suspected extremists linked to al-Shabab.

