Ex-Dadra & Nagar Haveli MP Mohan Delkar's kin join Shiv Sena

Mumbai, Oct 7 Kalaben M. Delkar, the widow of the late MP from the Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli - who had committed suicide in a Mumbai hotel on February 22 - along with her son Abhinav and hundreds of supporters, joined the Shiv Sena here on Thursday.

Shiv Sena President and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray welcomed them into the party-fold by tying the customary 'Shiv Bandhan' on their wrists, in presence of MP and Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut.

Later, Raut announced that Kalaben Delkar would be fielded as the Sena's candidate for the ensuing by-polls for the UT seat, rendered vacant by the death of her husband and the 7-time MP from Dadra & Nagar Haveli.

The development is considered a huge political setback to the BJP in the UT as the late Delkar had represented the party before contesting the 2019 elections as an Independent and winning the seat, indicating his massive popularity among the masses there.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor