Ex-French PM launches new political party

Paris, Oct 10 Former French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has launched a new political party, local media reported.

"The party we are creating is the party that bears this name of Horizons, why Horizons? Because it is necessary, to do well, to see far," Philippe said on Saturday at Le Havre where he serves as Mayor.

"You have to see far, because if you really want to think about the country's strategy, by 2050, you must not look right in front of you, right next door, you must necessarily see far," he added.

He called on his supporters to "participate in the construction of a new political option so that our country, which we love, can look far ahead, can strengthen its power, can have confidence in itself again", reports Xinhua news agency.

The former Prime Minister also expressed his support for President Emmanuel Macron in the upcoming presidential election.

"I repeat very, very clearly, my goal in 2022 is to ensure that the President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron is re-elected," he said.

The Horizons party will be eligible for elections next year, allowing Philippe to compete for the presidency in 2027.

