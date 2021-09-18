Ex-Mauritius PM shifted to AIIMS pvt ward after testing Covid negative

New Delhi, Sep 18 Former Prime Minister of Mauritius, Navinchandra Ramgoolam was on Saturday shifted to the private ward of AIIMS after testing negative for Covid-19.

He was brought to India on an air ambulance after testing positive for Covid and admitted to the the trauma centre of AIIMS on September 9.

Ramgoolam was receiving treatment under a team of doctors led by the AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria.

The other doctors in the team included Naveet Wig, Head, Department of Medicine; and Neeraj Nischal, associate professor in the Department of Medicine.

After testing negative, his condition is said to be stable and will be under the observation of the team of doctors.

The Mauritian government has taken on the responsibility for guaranteeing the costs of the medical trip which will subsequently be paid by the Labour Party.

Mauritius has so far registered 14,243 Covid-19 cases and 50 deaths.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor