Ex-S.African Prez Jacob Zuma hospitalised

Johannesburg, Aug 6 Former South African President Jacob Zuma, who has been serving a 15-month prison sentence for contempt of court, was on Friday admitted to a hospital for medical observation.

"A routine observation prompted that Zuma be taken for in-hospitalization," Xinhua news agency quoted the Department of Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo as saying.

The spokesperson added that the former President's healthcare needs at the Estcourt Correctional Centre require the involvement of the South African Military Health Services.

Nxumalo said inmates have the right to medical attention, proper nutrition, reading materials and conditions of detention that are consistent with human dignity.

Zuma, once known for his fight against apartheid, has been imprisoned for disobeying court orders.

He did not testify before the judicial commission that was investigating accusations of corruption against him between 2009-2018.

In response to his imprisonment, the country witnessed violent protests for two weeks last months that claimed the lives of 337 people.

More than 2,500 people have been arrested in connection with the unrest.

