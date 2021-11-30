Excitement as IIT-B alumnus is new Twitter CEO
By IANS | Published: November 30, 2021 08:42 PM2021-11-30T20:42:03+5:302021-11-30T20:50:07+5:30
Mumbai, Nov 30 Waves of excitement swept Mumbai soon after the giant microblogging service provider, Twitter Inc. announced Dr. Parag Agrawal as its new CEO, a hardcore 'Amchi Mumbaikar' replacing the founder-CEO Jack Dorsey on Monday.
The proclamation was greeted with pride at his alma mater, the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
