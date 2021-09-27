Faleiro slams Congress leadership, says Mamata better suited to take on BJP

Panaji, Sep 27 The Congress party is functioning contrary to "every ideal and principle" of its founding fathers, former Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro said on Monday, after he announced his resignation from the party, while also questioning the resolve of the "divided Congress family" to take on the BJP and put the country "back on the rails of development and progress".

The Congress has described his exit, after more than 30 years in the party, as a voluntary retirement scheme package from the TMC at the fag end of his career.

"Madam, the Congress in Goa is not the same party for which we had sacrificed and fought. It is functioning contrary to every ideal and principle of its founding fathers upheld by Smt Indiraji, Shri Rajiv ji and you. Shri Rahul Gandhi too has been uncompromising in his fight against the forces that seek to destroy the fabric of our nation," Faleiro said in his resignation letter addressed to party president Sonia Gandhi.

"However, the Goa unit of the party has become a cruel parody of what Congress stands for. Led by a coterie of leaders who prioritise personal gains over the responsibility we owe to our people, we have utterly failed to even be an effective opposition," Faleiro also said.

At a press conference held later on Monday, Faleiro indirectly questioned the resolve of the Congress, led by Sonia Gandhi, to combat the BJP and usher in development.

"We have to see who has got the power to face the present dispensation which is ruling in Delhi and ruling in Goa. Definitely, I will support Mamata Congrese because she has fought, she has succeeded... She symbolises women empowerment which can bring this country back on the rails of development and progress," Faleiro said, describing the Congress as a "divided house".

Faleiro also said that his objective was to bring together Congress breakaway groups like the YSR Congress, Nationalist Congress Party and the Trinamool Congress to take on the BJP.

He however did not spell out his plans how he would bring about the proposed coming together of four political parties (INC included).

Faleiro also said that he would launch a movement in Goa to oust the BJP in the state in the upcoming 2022 state assembly polls.

The Congress has however slammed Faleiro for exiting the party ahead of the assembly polls. "This could be a VRS (package). When you feel that now there is nothing for me here, just take something and go. I was not convinced by anything he was saying (during the press conference)... It is sad that people at the fag end of their career take these kind of decision... I wish him best of luck," All India Congress Secretary in-charge of Goa Dinesh Gundu Rao said.

Earlier, after resigning from the Congress Party, Faleiro said that he in touch with I-PAC, a political lobbying organisation headed by political strategist Prashant Kishor.

"I have resigned from primary member of the Congress... I am in touch with IPAC," Faleiro said.

Asked whether he was joining the TMC, Faleiro said: "I will see you soon".

Faleiro has spent more than 30 years in the Congress and has served as a Chief Minister on two occasions and as a member of the Congress Working Committee.

Faleiro resigned as Congress MLA earlier on Monday. Several other Goa Pradesh Congress Committee members have also resigned from the party, following Faleiro's resignation as MLA.

