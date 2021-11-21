Farm laws will be brought back: Kalraj Mishra

Lucknow, Nov 21 Stirring a major controversy, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Sunday lamented the repeal of the three contentious farm laws and said that the laws can be formed again later.

Reacting to Friday's announcement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to repeal of the farm laws, Mishra said: "The government tried to explain to farmers the pros of farm laws. But they were adamant about repeal. The government felt that it should be taken back and re-drafted later if needed but right now they should repeal as farmers are demanding."

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj, meanwhile, said that the "bills (farm laws) have got nothing to do with polls. For Prime Minister, the nation comes first. Bills come, they are repealed, they can come back, they can be re-drafted".

RLD president Jayant Chaudhary has already warned farmers that the laws would be brought back after the polls.

AAP spokesman Vaibhav Maheshwari said that it is strange that farmers of the country do not have faith in Prime Minister Modi's words.

"Today, the country has reached a state where the Prime Minister's words have no value. The farmers are saying that we will trust the Centre when it will withdraw these farm laws in Parliament," he said.

