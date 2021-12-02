Farmers in Afghanistan's Kunduz voice concern over drought, seek help

Kunduz, Dec 2 Farmers in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province have expressed concern over drought, saying the current drought and water shortage to irrigate their farmlands would badly affect their harvests.

In a meeting held on Thursday, the farmers worried that their harvests especially rice would significantly reduce if the authorities and donor agencies fail to take necessary steps to tackle the problem, Xinhua news agency reported.

A farmer, Hajji Abdul Hamid who distributes water among the farmers in the province, called upon the local government and aid agencies to offer assistance to the farmers.

Kunduz provincial governor Mullah Nisar Ahmad Nasrat, besides assuring his full support, urged the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) to extend support and coordinate the assistance of aid agencies to reach the farmers in Kunduz and in neighbouring Takhar and Baghlan provinces.

