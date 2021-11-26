Finally, CPI bells the cat as it lashes out at Vijayan's police

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 26 The Vijayan-led Left government in Kerala has come in for criticism from its second biggest ally, the CPI. On Friday, in its party organ "Janayugam", the CPI raised questions about the functioning of the Kerala Police.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also handles the Home Portfolio, and in its editorial, the CPI stated that 'it was most unfortunate that those who are to take care of the society are not doing so and has seriously affected the image of the Left government in a very bad way'.

It quotes recent instances where the police have been caught on the wrong foot in cases like the fake antique dealer case, where even top police officials were caught unawares.

The editorial slams the way a police official handled the complaint of a young law student, and the behaviour of the official led to the suicide of the student who came under duress at her husband's house.

The editorial mentions about the conduct of this very same police official in another case where he messed up the investigation in the suicide of another young housewife, and gave a bizarre order asking the dead body to be brought to his house to prepare the inquest report.

The CPI expressed concerns that despite a probe conducted by a superior official into the doings of this police official, which recommended suspension, nothing happened. This has left many wondering as to what was happening as it sullied not just the image of the police, but also a shame on the democratic society.

It adds that it's the responsibility of the ruling government to handle these issues in a befitting manner and it has to happen.

Incidentally, the party's ire has been directed against Vijayan, who in his second term as the CM has completely ducked the media and the floor of the Assembly. Despite the Congress-led Opposition's barbs, he has not uttered a single word on a few issues, leaving the concerned ministers to handle them.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor