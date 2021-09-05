FIR against Chhattisgarh CM's father on controversial comments

New Delhi/Raipur, Sep 5 An FIR has been registered against Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's father, Nand Kumar Baghel, who made objectionable comments against the Brahmin community. The comments have now gone viral on the social media. The complaint was filed by one Avanish Pandey and others.

The FIR has been lodged at Deen Dayal police station in Raipur against Nand Kumar Baghel under IPC Sections 153-A and 505-A.

Reacting to this, Chief Minister Baghel said that nobody is above law.

On Saturday, the Brahmin community took out a rally and demanded action against Nand Kumar Baghel as the BJP upped its ante on the issue against the Chief Minister.

Baghel said, "As a son I respect my father but as the chief minister the law is supreme."

In a counter attack, the Chief Minister has demanded apology from the BJP and said it has disrespected the farmers. The incident relates to D. Purandeswari, the BJP In charge of the state who allegedly made objectionable comments against the CM in Bastar.

The BJP and the Congress in the state have been trying to corner each other on various issues and often controversy erupts on statements.

Chhattisgarh Janta Congress leader Amit Jogi said, all the leaders should refrain from making objectionable comments and they should learn from Ajit Jogi, Raman Singh and T.S. Singhdeo.

