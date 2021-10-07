Former BJP leader Sabyasachi Dutta joins TMC in Kolkata

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sabyasachi Dutta on Wednesday joined Trinamool Congress (TMC).

He was inducted into the party in the presence of State Ministers Firhad Hakim and Partha Chatterjee in Kolkata.

Earlier in September, former union minister and ex-BJP MP Babul Supriyo joined TMC.

( With inputs from ANI )

