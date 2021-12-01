Former SAD leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa joins BJP

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Sirsa also called on the BJP National President JP Nadda after joining the party.

"Former SAD leader Shri @mssirsa called on BJP National President @JPNadda after joining BJP at party headquarters in New Delhi," BJP tweeted.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor