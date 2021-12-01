Former SAD leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa joins BJP

By ANI | Published: December 1, 2021 06:11 PM2021-12-01T18:11:06+5:302021-12-01T18:20:07+5:30

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Sirsa also called on the BJP National President JP Nadda after joining the party.

"Former SAD leader Shri @mssirsa called on BJP National President @JPNadda after joining BJP at party headquarters in New Delhi," BJP tweeted.

