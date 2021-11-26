Free tabs to filling of 24K vacancies: U'Khand CM Dhami on drive to impress voters

New Delhi, Nov 26 Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has taken '400 decisions' in a short span to impress voters in the Himalayan state to retain his government, which is going for polls early next year. The state has not repeated any government since it was carved out of Uttar Pradesh.

In a slew of announcements to counter the Congress and AAP, Dhami announced 24,000 new vacancies in the government departments, free tablets for students and Rs 200 crore relief for those in the tourism sector.

He got kudos from Rajnath Singh, who was on visit to the state saying, "I was astonished when Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that he has made 400 decisions in just around four months of his tenure. Four hundred decisions in four months is not an ordinary thing."

Dhami has already visited almost all the districts in the state and has tackled two rounds of natural calamity successfully, said the BJP.

The Chief Minister claims that other achievements are Vatsalaya Yojana, constituting a committee to review the Char Dham Devasthanam Board Act, a panel to review laws related to the purchase of land by people from other states and extension of one-year in age limit to government job aspirants in the wake of Covid-19.

He said that his government is developing air, rail and road connectivity to enhance tourism, and different projects have been launched, including the Vatsalaya Yojana and Mahalaxmi Yojana for the welfare of women and newborn children.

Dhami claimed in a public meeting that in a short span he has tried to reach out to remote villages of the state and ensure that benefits of the government schemes reach the needy.

To dent the Congress, Pushkar Singh Dhami announced a posthumous award to former Chief Minister Narayan Dutt Tiwari, and has also named Pantnagar industrial estate in Udham Singh Nagar district after Tiwari.

"Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman-2021" the state government will confer the award on former Chief Minister Narayan Dutt Tiwari (posthumously), renowned author Ruskin Bond, environmentalist Dr Anil Prakash Joshi, renowned folk singer Narendra Singh Negi and mountaineer Bachendri Pal," the CM had announced sometime back.

The aim is to pacify the civil society which might incline towards AAP.

The Congress, however, is not impressed with all these announcements and says that replacing and appointing three chief ministers in a year in itself points towards the failure of the BJP. The Congress is saying that the announcements are being made only on the papers to cover up the government's inept handling of the state in the last 5 years.

While the AAP is also trying to establish itself in the state and recently Arvind Kejriwal, who toured the state, announced free pilgrimage to Ayodhya, Ajmer and Kartarpur Sahib. The AAP has announced Col. Ajay Kothiyal as the CM candidate to lure former servicemen in the state.

