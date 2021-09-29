Gehlot gets into action mode, on-the-spot redressal of people's problems from Oct 2

Jaipur, Sep 29 Come October 2 and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will be seen in action mode once again. He will be reaching out to the masses with a special campaign being launched to address the problems of the people.

A meeting in this regard was called recently where senior officials of almost all departments were present.

It was decided in the meeting that the problems of the people should be redressed on the spot.

Camps should be organised in different districts and villages to ensure that eligible people get the benefits of social security schemes. Also allotment of land to the landless should be done on top priority, the CM directed, adding that the officers should listen with sensitivity to the problems of the elderly, differently-abled etc. coming to the camps and provide immediate relief to them. All the concerned departments should work in coordination so that the general public gets maximum relief, he added.

While reviewing the preparations for the campaign through video conference, the CM said that complaints related to electricity, water, roads, social security schemes should be resolved on the spot.

As most of the work is being done online, a help desk should be set up to assist the villagers coming to the camps and fill the application forms. Information about various schemes of the state and central governments should be made available to the general public in the camps. The families of those who died due to the coronavirus should get forms quickly so that they can get the Covid death certificate.

He directed that along with the 19 departments identified earlier, the Roadways and Water Resources Departments should also be linked to the campaign.

Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya said that complete preparations should be made before the camps so that the maximum number of problems can be solved.

Principal Secretary Revenue Anand Kumar presented the outline of the campaign and said it will be organised from October 2 to December 17.

He said that camps would be organized at 19341 village panchayat headquarters in 352 panchayat samitis of the state. During the campaign, various works related to the general public will be performed by 21 departments. The dates of the Gram Panchayat wise programme have been fixed from the district level. Appointments of officers-in-charge have been made and control rooms set up by all departments. For the camps, preparations have been made for wide publicity at the district level through pamphlets, banners, posters etc.

Gehlot was staying indoors since the last many months after being hit by Covid and later due to post Covid complications. He had also undergone angioplasty at the SMS hospital in Jaipur recently after having 90 percent blockage in one of his coronary arteries and one stent was implanted successfully. Since then, he was resting on the advice of his doctors.

