Gehlot govt sleeping when people are suffering due to floods: Raje

Jaipur, Aug 10 Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and BJP National Vice President Vasundhara Raje made a scathing attack on the Gehlot government after taking an aerial tour of the flood-affected areas namely Baran, Jhalawar, Kota and Bundi.

She accused the state government of sleeping peacefully in Jaipur's Civil Lines when the people are suffering due to the floods.

Raje was accompanied by her son and MP Dushyant Singh in the chopper while making the aerial tour on Monday.

In her message, she said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a tour when cyclone Tautkae hit the Indian shores. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh also took a tour of the flood affected areas and helped people.

"Now, Rajasthan CM should also come out to lend his ears to people's grievances," she said.

Vasundhara said, "The state government has left the people on their own during the floods arising out of excessive rainfall for the last 10 days. In this hour of crisis, the Chief Minister and the ministers are engaged in making a review of the situation via video conferencing instead of knowing the pain and suffering of the people. Dozens of people have died. Hundreds of houses collapsed. Thousands of animals died and many have gone missing.

"In Hadoti, 100 per cent of the crops have been destroyed. However, the divisional commissioner has reported only 30 per cent crop damage. Most of the areas of Baran, Jhalawar, Kota and Bundi have submerged, but there is no one to take care of them.

Raje said that such a situation has arisen in Hadoti due to the short-sightedness of the government. "The entire state is suffering with the closure of Mukhyamantri Jal Swavalamban Yojna due to political reasons, which was run by our government. Through this scheme, the water of the village stayed in the village only and the water of the farm was collected in the field itself.

"Now the situation is such that almost the entire Hadoti was submerged. The farmers of Hadoti, who sow soybean, rice, urad, maize and jowar, are left teary eyed as all their crops have been destroyed" Vasundhara added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor