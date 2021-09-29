GMDA installs 230 cameras at 25 places to keep tab on violators

Gurugram, Sep 29 To keep a tab on traffic violations and the traffic management system in Gurugram, the Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) along with Vehant Technologies, sub-contractor for the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS), has installed around 230 cameras at 25 key locations across the city in the second phase.

In the first phase, the authority had installed 750 cameras at different locations.

The authority has also connected these cameras to its mobile app. The city's residents can now download the GMDA app on their phones and get information about where the cameras are installed in the city.

Under this initiative, the challans for traffic violations such as jumping traffic signals, zebra line crossing, driving without a seat belt, without helmet pillion riders and for other violations will be issued with the help of CCTV cameras.

Apart from this, GMDA and the Gurugram traffic police have also installed Red Light Violation Detection Cameras (RLVD) that will monitor these junctions 24x7. This unique system can automatically generate the challan and will alert the vehicle owner via text message.

According to the officials, the system would consist of camera-mounted sensors for better detection of traffic violations, which would relay the data to the central control room managed by the Traffic Police Department.

The CCTV cameras will be connected to the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) with the help of an optical fibre network. Feeds from all cameras are monitored at the traffic police headquarters and the GMDA's ICCC in Sector 44.

The key locations where RLVD cameras have been installed include Bakhtawar Chowk, Rezangla Chowk, MG Road, Galleria Market, IFFCO Chowk metro station, HUDA City Centre, Rajiv Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Bristol Chowk, Vatika Chowk, Signature Towers, Hero Honda Chowk, and IMT Manesar Chowk.

The work on the remaining 5 locations (Khushboo Chowk, Pataudi Chowk, Basai flyover, Ambedkar Chowk and Sitaram Singla Chowk) is underway.

"So far, we have installed 230 RLVD cameras across 25 locations, and work on installing the cameras at the remaining five locations is underway. In total, there will be around 315 such cameras," Kapil Bardeja, Co-Founder & CEO, Vehant Technologies said.

He said the deployment of ITMS is the best solution to ease out the traffic congestion in the city and to ensure a smooth flow of traffic along with the safety of the drivers and pedestr.

The feed from these CCTV cameras will be put into various analytics software such as facial recognition, speed violation detection system, e-challans, automatic number plate recognition system and red light violation detection system, and the output will be used by GMDA, Gurugram police and other government agencies.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor