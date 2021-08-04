Goan youth should take up jobs in tourism industry: Goa CM

Panaji, Aug 4 Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday that tourism and allied sectors present job opportunities to the youth from other states, and urged the coastal states youth to take up career opportunities in these fields.

"We say Goa is a tourist state. The scope for tourism, retail and event management is increasing by the day. More than 80 lakh tourists visit Goa (annually). But the youth working in this industry come in from the neighbouring states like Karnataka and Maharashtra," Sawant said, while speaking at an online webinar on 'Career Opportunities in Hospitality, Retail & Events'.

"Not just these states, youth from Jammu Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh too work here. Why can't Goans find employment here? Time has come for our youth to work in these industries and build their careers," Sawant said.

