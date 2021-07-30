Govt to introduce 2 Bills in RS as oppn presses for its demands

New July 30 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday will introduce two Bills in the Rajya Sabha amendment to Limited Liability Partnership Act, 2008 and Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation Act, 1961. The opposition, however, will continue reinforcing its demands on the Pegasus snooping issue, inflation and farm laws.

The RS Bulletin stated: "FM Nirmala Sitharaman to introduce a Bill to amend the Limited Liability Partnership Act, 2008 The Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2021, and The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021."

Opposition in the RS has moved suspension notice on the new three arm laws which has been moved by Manoj Jha of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

The like-minded opposition parties met at the office of Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha, to discuss strategy during the ongoing session. It was decided to continue with their demands and protest on the Pegasus snooping issue, fuel price hike and inflation apart from the farm laws.

