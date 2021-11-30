Govt to introduce important Bills in Lok Sabha today

New Delhi, Nov 30 The government on Tuesday will table 'The High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021' in the Lok Sabha. Law Minister Kiren Rjiju will introduce the Bill.

The opposition, however, is likely to continue to raise its voice over price rise, unemployment and extended jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) in some states. The opposition parties are also demanding a law guaranteeing the minimum support price (MSP).

On Monday, amid a logjam, the government passed 'The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021' in the Lok Sabha to complete the constitutional provisions to repeal the three farm laws. The Lok Sabha secretary general will report a message from the Rajya Sabha regarding the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021.

Rijiju will move for leave to introduce a Bill further to amend the High Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1954 and the Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1958.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will also introduce 'The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020'. The Bill is for the regulation and supervision of the assisted reproductive technology clinics and the assisted reproductive technology banks, prevention of misuse, safe and ethical practice of assisted reproductive technology services and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto. On Monday, Mandaviya failed to introduce the Bills.

Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti will make statements regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the reports of the Standing Committee on ministry of Rural Development.

Reports of the Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth And Sports, Commerce and Railways will be laid on the table of Lok Sabha.

Ministers Nityanand Rai, Shibha Karandlaje, Kailash Choudhary, Ajay Kumar, Pratima Bhoumik and Nitish Pramanik will lay papers on their respective ministries.

Newly elected MP from Dadra And Nagar Haveli, Kalaben Mohanbhai Delkar, will take oath.

