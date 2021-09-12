Growing influence of AAP in Gujarat compelled BJP to change CM: Raghav Chadha

The growing influence of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Gujarat has compelled the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to change the chief minister in the state, said AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, Chadha said, "Whenever Aam Admi Party enters a state, turbulence in the political spectrum is observed. So far there has been a convenient musical chair between Congress and the BJP in states. After the emergence of AAP, people got to know about the power of the Opposition. The inefficient Congress gradually went on the backfoot after the AAP started playing the role of Opposition from the front."

"There was no one who challenged the non-performing chief minister or the government in the state. Congress does not have that ability as it is a compromised Opposition. It is AAP that has challenged the BJP. It came under pressure. AAP made BJP understand: either perform or perish. Be it Uttarakhand or Gujarat where the AAP has entered BJP had to change the chief ministers. They changed the chief minister in Uttarakhand several times. Now is the time for Gujarat. The influence of AAP is growing in Gujarat. AAP is the big reason that BJP needs to change the chief minister in Gujarat," added the AAP leader.

Meanwhile, Bhupendra Patel, BJP MLA from Ghatlodia constituency has been elected as the new Chief Minister of Gujarat on Sunday.

This comes a day after Vijay Rupani submitted his resignation from the post of Chief Minister of Gujarat on Saturday.

Assembly polls in the state are scheduled to take place in late 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

