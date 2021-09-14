Gurugram: Construction work speeds up for Atul Kataria Chowk flyover

Gurugram, Sep 14 To complete an under-construction flyover and underpass work at Atul Kataria Chowk in Gurugram on stipulated time, the road connecting Kapashera Border on the old Delhi Road from both sides will be closed for four months.

To meet the schedule demanded by the authority concerned, a plan has been prepared to close the road for four months.

Vehicles going from Atul Kataria Chowk towards Kapashera in Delhi can pass through MDI Chowk or Sheetla Mata Mandir via Palam Vihar. Vehicles coming towards the bus stand from the Delhi side will be diverted from IFFCO Chowk to MDI Chowk via Sukhrali village. The Traffic police will close this route within eight to ten days.

A 750-metre long flyover is being built at Atul Kataria Chowk along with an underpass of 650 metre from MDI Chowk towards Sheetla Mata Mandir. The entire project is worth Rs 47 crore and the deadline set was one-and-a-half years, which is nearing completion.

According to officials, the reason behind the delay was due to shifting of the power line, NOC of the Forest department and water drains. Now the construction will be completed within four months.

Atul Kataria Chowk is a major junction connecting Delhi to the old city. On this route, thousands of vehicles going from Udyog Vihar and Sheetla Colony to Sector-14 and Rajiv Nagar ply to the bus stand every day.

"This road is being closed after receiving a letter from the agency carrying out the construction work at Atul Kataria Chowk. The company has been asked to complete the construction at this point at the earliest," said Ravinder Tomar, Deputy Commissioner of Police Traffic, Gurugram.

"It took time to shift the water drain, remove the power cable line for the flyover construction. The project got delayed due to the time taken for this work. The target has been set to complete it within four months," said an official of the Building and Road Construction department, Gurugram.

