Gurugram: Demolition costs will be recovered from encroachers

Gurugram, Sep 7 Gurugram Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Yash Garg on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the District Task Force and decided to stop the growth of illegal colonies and recover the expenditure incurred on removing illegal constructions in various colonies.

He said in the meeting that all the departments in the district should take strict action against such persons involved in developing illegal colonies or conducting illegal construction.

In the meeting, the matters related to new colony being illegally constructed in Saraswati Kunj were discussed in detail and it was decided that all such activity should be strictly dealt with.

"If necessary, FIR should also be lodged against such persons. Also, for any additional floor construction against the rules in DLF Phase-3, the officers of the District Town and Country Planning (DTP) Department should issue notices to the landowners and initiate strict actions," Garg said.

Garg said that now the expenditure incurred by the administrative staff for removing the encroachment should be recovered from the person who encroached upon it.

DTP Enforcement, R.S. Bhat informed in the meeting that in more than a year, about Rs 35 lakh has been spent on the removal of encroachments, for the recovery of which notices will be issued through the District Revenue Officer.

The Deputy Commissioner said that if any person who is involved in illegal construction does not deposit this amount, then his land will be used for recovery of arrears and the entry of that particular property will be marked in red colour in the revenue record.

