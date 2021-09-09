Habitual of abusing her opponents, Arjun Singh slams Mamata Banerjee over 'evil than Duryodhan and Dushasan' remarks

Reacting to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's "evil than Duryodhan and Dushasan" remarks against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), party's MP Arjun Singh on Thursday said that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo habitually abuses her opponents, adding that she has herself admitted that the upcoming Bhabanipur Assembly by-election will be challenging for her, which is positive news for the BJP.

Speaking tohere today, Singh said, "I sometimes feel like laughing at her remarks. It is her habit of abusing her opponents. Then too, her such statements are very unfortunate. Mamata Banerjee does not know what should be said when and where. She tends to forget what she said yesterday and what she says thereafter. For the first time I have seen that even after being defeated earlier, she is again on the battlefield in the greed to win polls. She has herself admitted that this election is challenging for her, which is positive news for the BJP."

The BJP MP's remarks came a day after the West Bengal Chief Minister while launching her campaign for the by-polls on Wednesday had said, "They are more evils than Duryodhan and Dushasan. Because of their conspiracy, I had to contest from Nandigram. But I am happy that I am back in my home Bhabanipur."

Days after the Election Commission announced by-polls for the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that she will file her nomination for this seat on September 10.

Addressing the TMC workers' convention in Chetla here, Banerjee said, "I will file my nomination for Bhabanipur Assembly by-election on September 10."

The by-election in Bhabanipur Assembly Constituency in West Bengal will be held on September 30, the Election Commission said on September 4.

The Bhabanipur Assembly seat was vacated by the West Bengal Agriculture Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay in May, making way for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to contest from Bhabanipur seat.

( With inputs from ANI )

